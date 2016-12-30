16 things that made news in 2016 on varsity campuses in the Capital

Be it good, bad or ugly, the year 2016 has been a year of change. And, the varsities in Delhi have been no stranger to this. From the admissions in Delhi University going online to actor Shah Rukh Khan collecting his graduation degree from DU after 28 years and activist Kanhaiya Kumar getting arrested, this past year saw the campus go through its fair share of big events. As we bid adieu to 2016, here are 16 biggest things in the University that made news this year.

Admission goes online

The admission process for Delhi University went completely online this year. While the varsity had attempted the same in 2015, offline admissions were still on. What really made news, in this great move, was that the website was designed entirely by the varsity students.

Helmet Alert!

Students of Daulat Ram College participating in the helmet protest on college grounds. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

The students of Daulat Ram College (DRC) took to wearing helmets inside the college after a part of the ceiling of a classroom fell on a few students. The incident that occurred in September, this year, made news as five students were injured due to the mishap.

Star Power

Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor pose for a picture with the crowd at Law Faculty. (Shivam Saxena/HT Photo)

From music duo Salim-Sulaiman, singer Sunidhi Chauhan and actor Farhan Akhtar performing at the fests to Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, and Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor visiting colleges to promote their films, DU saw its fair share of star power, this year.

Scoring a 100

Students take a buggy ride as Ramjas College celebrated its completion of 100 years, at Delhi University's North Campus. (Anshuman Akash/HT Photo)

Delhi University has some really old colleges under its belt, and of which, Ramjas College was the one to host their centennial celebration, this year. The event saw a pride march, transgender fashion show, centennial parades, graffiti, performances and more. Not only did the celebrations see students of the host college have a ball, but also other colleges joined in the revelry too.

A Starry graduation

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his degree after collecting it from Hansraj College. (Raajesh Kahyap/HT Photo)

If you’ve still not collected your degree, you shouldn’t feel too bad. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan collected his degree from Hansraj college, after 28 years, earlier this year. The actor flaunted his degree, reminisced old days and also showered some love on his fans.

Special Selection

As a progressive move, Delhi University opened its doors to transgenders for undergraduate courses. A third gender option was introduced in the centralised admission forms and necessary policies for their admission were introduced too.

Copy That!

University photocopy shops were hit badly when three international publishers filed a suit against the sale of photocopied books and pages in DU. While the companies lost the case, the photocopy shops were later directed to maintain records of course packs photocopied and supplied by it and submit six monthly statements to the court.

What the hostel

Hostel rules in Delhi University have for long been deemed biased and sexist. But, this year saw them hit a new low, when Hindu College’s newly-constructed girls’ hostel made headlines for its ‘sanskaari’ dressing rule. While it was dropped later, students continued their fight against curfew timings and absurd orders.

Book Vs Facebook

Delhi University colleges blocked social networking sites such as Facebook and WhatsApp on their college Wi-Fi and it didn’t go down well with the students. While a few understood the reason behind the move, others were furious for it limited the information dissemination in class groups. Some hoped that it was a technical glitch that would go away in a few days, but it didn’t.

Great DU Cook-off

Students prepare their ingredients for the cook-off at Shyam Lal College. (Shivam Saxena/HT Photo)

It was a great year for foodies and chefs alike in Delhi University as Hansraj College introduced a first-of-its-kind Culinary Arts Society (CAS) and Shyam Lal College organised the second edition of University Chef — a MasterChef-style cooking competition for all colleges.

App like that

While Delhi showed its pride support in November, a DU student revealed that he and his boyfriend are developing a support App for the LGBTQ community. The app, which will release mid-January, will act not just as a support group for the community, but will also help members who need accommodation, protection and more.

From Delhi to France

A still from the movie, In A Free State.

DU student, Lubdhak Chatterjee’s film, In A Free State was a part of the six Bengali short films that were short-listed for the short film corner at the Cannes Film Festival. The film narrates the story of an aspiring filmmaker and an artist who paints amputated figures.

Dhaba no more

The beloved Ganga Dhaba on JNU campus shut down this year. The eatery that has been an iconic spot on campus since 1984 was served an eviction notice which left the students disappointed.

The JNU situation

Ganga Dhaba wasn’t the only reason JNU made news this year. From Kanhaiya Kumar and sedition charges to the university student Najeeb Ahmed’s disappearance, the varsity saw its fair share of political and emotional drama.

Bigg Screen Time

Lokesh Kumari Sharma in conversation with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.

Though it was a brief stint, Satyawati College graduate Lokesh Kumari Sharma made it to the reality show Bigg Boss and received immense support from students in the city. After being eliminated, the student, who was then a star, visited her college and even clicked selfies with students.

Message for the braves

On Diwali, this year, The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, urged people to send ‘sandesh’ (message) to soldiers. The hit campaign, in the times of heightened tensions on the border, saw students from Jamia Millia Islamia College join in full force that made news.