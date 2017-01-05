17 deaths every hour due to mishaps in 2015, finds National Crime Records Bureau analysis

New Delhi

In India, 17 people were killed in road accidents every hour and 53 people were injured in 2015, an analysis by the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ report published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

An analysis by road safety NGO, SaveLIFE Foundation, revealed that the total road accident fatalities in the country saw a 5.1% increase, from 1, 41,526 in 2014 to 1, 48,707 in 2015.

Delhi topped the list of cities with the highest number of road accidents, injuries and fatalities with 7,148 cases in which 7,385 people were injured and 1,316 lost their lives.

“The trend of increasing deaths reiterates the fact that road users must be protected through a comprehensive legislation. It has been over four months since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Parliament. The delay in passing the bill is causing irreparable harm to the country with 17 people getting killed every hour in road crashes in India,” said Piyush Tewari, founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation.

The analysis also revealed that children comprise 10.5% of the total accident fatalities. It shows that 635% more children died in road crashes than crimes committed against them in 2015.

All over the country, two-wheelers accounted for the maximum fatal road accidents. Data showed that 43,540 accidents were caused because of two-wheelers, which made 29.3% of the total share.

In Delhi too, two-wheelers were a reason for scare. Out of 7,148 accidents, 1,232 were caused by two-wheelers.