1857 Mutiny Trail: A walk down the memory lane of Indian Independence

Most of us know about the Sepoy Mutiny and the revolt of 1857 —India’s First War of Independence — but many wouldn’t be familiar with the lesser-known facts about the event. In order to give some more insight on the monuments connected to the 1857 revolt, acclaimed heritage activist Vikramjit Singh Rai is doing a walk today called the 1857 Mutiny Trail. The walk will be more of an on-site discussion, which will help the participants to scientifically analyse the events.

“They will be given facts about each monument visited and then they will be allowed to have their own interpretations,” says Rai. “Not many of us know that Nepal played a pivotal role in the 1857 revolt and helped the Britishers in the fight by deploying their troops. So my effort will be to share the lesser known facts with the participants,” he adds.

The walk will begin from the Vice Chancellor’s office in North Campus, Delhi University and proceed towards monuments including Viceregal Lodge, Flag Staff Tower, Khooni Khar Jheel, Chauburja, Pir Ghaib Baoli, Ashoka Pillar and Mutiny Memorial. Since most monuments are either being used by the government agencies or aren’t open to public, the participants will be able to see the monuments from outside. Interested participants can register at the venue.