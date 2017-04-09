2 held for attacking, robbing German in Delhi; Sushma Swaraj praises police

A rickshaw puller and his associate, who were accused of attacking and robbing a 19-year-old German in north Delhi on Friday night, have been arrested, police said.

Rizwan alias Irfan and Rajkishore were arrested on Saturday evening from Brahmpuri area of Shahdara, deputy commissioner of police (north), Jatin Narwal, said.

The stolen items—a wallet containing Rs 9,000 cash and a cell phone—have been recovered, police said.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who had sought a report after the incident, praised the Delhi police in a tweet.

“The two accused wanted for attack on German national have been arrested. Good work by @DelhiPolice. @rajnathsingh @LtGovDelhi,” the minister tweeted.

Benjamin Janis Scholt, the German, was attacked near the Geeta Colony flyover at around 10.26pm on Friday by the two men after he hired a rickshaw from Chandni Chowk Metro station to Kashmere Gate bus terminal from where he was planning to board a bus to Amritsar.

But instead of taking him to the bus terminal, Rizwan, the rickshaw-puller, took him towards Yamuna Khadar area under the Ring Road loop. On the way, he picked up Rajkishore, saying he will be dropped off on the way.

“They kept on roaming around and when the tourist asked him where he was taking him, the rickshaw-puller replied in English saying, ‘I am taking you to the right place’,” a police officer said.

They took Scholt to a secluded spot beneath the Geeta Colony flyover where they attacked him with surgical blades, causing injuries to his face and elbow.

However, Scholt, who is trained in martial arts, fought back his attackers forcing them to flee after abandoning the rickshaw. The two accused managed to snatch his wallet containing around Rs 9,000 and his cell phone.

Scholt then climbed the flyover and stopped a passing car, whose occupant, a fitness instructor from Noida, rushed him to a hospital and helped him file a police complaint.

The rickshaw was seized from the spot, but it didn’t belong to the accused. Police traced its owner, questioned him and got clues about the accused but didn’t find their full address.

However, they questioned locals and the accused were found and nabbed after a chase in Brahmpuri area.

It is suspected that the accused deliberately targeted Scholt as he is a foreigner and is unaware about Delhi’s roads, police said.

Further investigation is underway. Rizwan had previous criminal involvements as well. He was earlier arrested twice in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Scholt is in India on a tourist visa. He has been visiting various places since last month and is staying at a guest house in Laxmi Nagar area here.