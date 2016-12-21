21-year-old held for killing friend in Delhi’s Narela

Twenty-four days after the body of a temporary staff at Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) was found with bullet and stab injuries in his car in outer Delhi’s Narela, the Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old friend of the deceased on Wednesday.

Police said that Pankaj Kumar murdered Mohit alias Bunty, 24, over a payment of Rs60,000, which Mohit had to pay as compensation for the damages he had caused to his Swift car in an accident in Spetember.

At the time of the accident, Mohit was driving Kumar’s car. He had told Kumar to get the car fixed and he would pay for the damages later, a police officer said.

On November 27, Kumar invited Mohit for an alcohol party in Bakner village. The two had alcohol in the Mohit’s Santro car. After Mohit was drunk, Pankaj asked for his money, which led to an argument, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) MN Tiwari.

Angry at Mohit’s refusal to pay back, Kumar first shot Mohit before slitting his throat with a knife.

“Mohit died in the car due to excessive bleeding. His body was spotted by a local the next morning,” said an investigator.

Police have recovered the knife used for the crime. The pistol is yet to be found.