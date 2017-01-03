21-year-old jumps to death from west Delhi mall

A 21-year-old girl died after she jumped off the third floor of the City Square Mall in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhangi, who had come to the mall along with a male friend. Police said the incident took place around 4 pm when the mall was jam packed with shoppers.

She was spotted lying in a pool of blood on the courtyard of the mall after she jumped off the third floor. Those who were present inside the mall rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she went under treatment for an hour and later died.

Police said the Shubhangi had stopped responding to treatment due to severe injuries she had received in her head.

Some shoppers told police the deceased was talking to her male friend inside the mall premises and meanwhile she received a call on her phone.

The girl was spotted talking on phone and walking towards the washroom of the floor. Police said within minutes she jumped off the floor and fell on the concrete floor of the mall.

The incident gripped panic inside the mall and a call was made to police control room. However, no suicide note was recovered from her possession. Police said they are questioning the male friend of the girl who was inside the mall with her to know the reason behind the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of police (west) Vijay Kumar said, “The girl was resident of Tilak Nagar and was pursuing graduation through distance education. Further investigations in this matter are going on.”

Police have also collected footage of the CCTV inside the mall to ascertain the sequence of events. A case has been registered and investigations are in progress.

The body was sent for postmortem to a nearby hospital, police added.