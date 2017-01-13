21-yr-old YouTube ‘kissing prankster’, friend held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old and his associate for posting a ‘prank’ video on YouTube in which the accused was seen randomly kissing girls and running away. The video went viral on social networking site Facebook and YouTube.

Sumit Kumar was detained along with his friend Satyajeet Kadyan, 25. Kumar had uploaded the video on his YouTube channel — The Crazy Sumit .

The video was shot by Kadyan, who also has a channel on YouTube as “DC Prank” since September 2016. The two are final-year students of World College of Technology and Management in Gurgaon.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “During questioning Sumit claimed that the women seen in the video were his friends. The video was shot to get maximum hits. Investigations are in progress and we have to verify their statements”.

Yadav said that both shot such ‘pranks’ to get maximum hits. “We have been told YouTube used to pay them Rs700 to Rs800 for 1,000 likes. Both have been even felicitated by YouTube for maximum hits on their pranks. Investigations will be also conducted to assess the criminal liability of the event management company, YouTube and Google,” Yadav added.

However, a spokesperson of YouTube said, “YouTube’s community guidelines prohibit content featuring things like harassment, hate speech, shocking or disturbing content, illegal acts, and graphic violence, and we give our users tools to flag content so that we can review and remove anything that violates our policies. We also comply with valid legal requests from authorities wherever possible, consistent with our longstanding policy.”

Once the investigations are completed, decision will be taken about the culpability of the persons involved in it.

Kumar told police that he planned to film the ‘prank’ in December and later it was shot at Connaught Place and two other places in Gurgaon. Police said the statements of the girls will be taken to ascertain the facts.

Yadav said, “Sumit said that he has been awarded a trophy also in October 2016 by YouTube for surpassing 1, 00,000 subscribers on his channel”. He further said, “We have to verify all the claims made by the duo during questioning. The progress will go on and we have to contact YouTube and Google also in this regard.”

Police have recovered two laptops, one video camera, wireless microphones from them. Earlier police had taken suo-moto cognizance and a case was registered under section 67 of IT Act and Section 354 of Indian Penal Code at police station EOW.

Cyber Cell of Crime Branch was tasked to nab the accused. During investigation, details of YouTube account ‘Crazy Sumit’ were obtained.

As investigations have been initiated, Yadav said, “We will have to change the sections also in this case. There are many people involved in this process as per the statement of the detained youths. We will also check bank account of these two men to ascertain the detail how much many they have received so far”.

Both were arrested on Friday from Ashok Vihar Phase-III after a raid was conducted at Kumar’s house. Sumit had created his channel one-and-half-year ago. Three years ago, he met with an accident and got bedridden for two months. In this period, he used to watch prank videos on YouTube, said police.

He got the idea to earn money by making his own prank videos. He has made 35-40 pranks videos, police added.

.