23-year-old arrested for attacking two people with a knife, injuring them

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for attacking two persons with a knife and injuring them in south east Delhi’s Sunlight Colony, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Fahim. He is previously involved in four cases of pick-pocketing.

Police said that on January 17, Fahim had attacked two persons when they caught him stealing their mobile phones. The incident took place when the complainant Mohammed Shahzada was coming in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus route number 429 from DDA flats, Kalkaji to Ashram Chowk. When the bus reached near Nehru Nagar bus stop, the complainant realised that someone was trying to steal his mobile phone. He spotted Fahim and caught him red handed with the help of another passenger Ram Kumar who also noticed his mobile to be stolen.

“Both victims de-boarded the bus along with the accused Fahim. The latter quickly took out a knife from his pocket, attacked the men and fled from the spot. The victims were taken to AIIMS where they underwent treatment. A case of attempt to murder was registered at Sunlight Colony police station and investigation taken up,” said a senior police officer.

A team of police was formed. Based on a secret information on January 20, Fahim was arrested from Nand Nagri area. During interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime. Further investigation is underway, police said.