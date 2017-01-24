3 members of wedding party hurt as truck rams bus in Delhi Cantt area

Three members of a family were injured when a bus carrying them from a wedding party was hit by a truck in southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area early on Tuesday, police said.

The 19 occupants of the bus were returning to their homes in south Delhi after attending a wedding in west Delhi’s Mayapuri on Monday. The injured include two women and a man, all relatives of the groom who lives with his family in Lajpat Nagar.

The impact of the collision was such that both the vehicles overturned at the traffic intersection. The driver abandoned his vehicle after the accident and fled.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surender Kumar said the injured were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and are out of danger. The officer said they are still ascertaining the exact sequence of events that resulted in the collision.

“Though the truck driver appears to be at fault, it is not a case of jumping the traffic signal,” Kumar said.

He said fog could also have caused the accident.