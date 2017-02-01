3-year-old kidnapped from Nand Nagri rescued within 18 hours

A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped outside her Nand Nagri home while playing with her friends on Monday was found within 18 hours of her going missing.

For reasons best known to the kidnapper, he abandoned the girl on an isolated stretch of road a few kilometers from her home. She was then taken by a passer-by to an ‘ashram’ for lost children and left there. The police were subsequently informed.

The child’s abductor remains unidentified and the police are scanning CCTV footage in areas near her home in a bid to find him.

The girl lives with her parents and grandmother in Nand Nagri’s Sunder Nagri area. Her parents do odd jobs to run the family.

The girl was playing with some friends outside her home on Monday evening, when she suddenly went missing, said AK Singla, DCP (North-East). When a search for her in the locality yielded no results, her family approached the police. A case was registered.

Even as the police were searching for her, they received a call informing them about the girl being found in an ashram in the area. Once the girl’s identity was established, she was reunited with her parents. Speaking to police, the girl said an unknown man took her away by offering her chocolates.

He then allegedly took her around the city for a few hours before abandoning her in an isolated place. The police are yet to ascertain what prompted the kidnapping and her subsequent release.