4 Chinese held at IGI airport for using fake e-tickets to see off friend

Four Chinese nationals were arrested on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi for trying to spend time with a friend flying to Hong Kong by allegedly using fake e-tickets to enter the terminal area.

Officials said the four, three men and one woman, were intercepted by the CISF personnel last night after their movements were found to be suspicious.

“The four entered the airport using fake e-tickets in order to see off a woman friend who was flying to Hong Kong.

“They were handed over to the Delhi Police which booked them under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 417 (cheating) of the IPC,” they said.

Police said out of the four, two had valid air tickets to travel to a foreign location which they cancelled last moment while the other two had allegedly faked their tickets to gain entry into the terminal area.

It added that the four were staying at a hotel in Gurgaon and were employed with a Chinese firm.

Entering the secured airport terminal using fake travel documents is a criminal offence under law.