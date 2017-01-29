5 MPs give over Rs 5cr from their development fund for railway stations

The local area development fund of members of Parliament (MP LAD) fund has turned out to be very favourable for the Indian Railways as five of the seven city MPs have together allocated Rs5.35 crore from their funds over the past two years for infrastructure development at different, major and local, railway stations across the city, besides augmenting civic facilities in railway colonies.

All seven Lok Sabha MPs in the city belong to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Short of enough resources, railway has been sourcing funds from all quarters for infrastructure development. Senior Northern Railway officials said they had approached the MPs in the Delhi-NCR region to provide funds and most of them have responded positively.

“The response has been very encouraging. While we approached some, others have also allocated on their own. Five MPs from the Capital till now have provided funds. We recently jointly inaugurated development work with New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi. She has till now provided over Rs1 crore under MP LAD,” said Arun Arora, divisional manager (Delhi).

Other City MPs who have provided funds includes Udit Raj, Mahiesh Girri, Ramesh Bidhuri and Harsh Vardhan.

These funds are being utilised at major stations like New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Old Delhi besides local stations, including Shahadra, Sakur Basti, Azad Market, Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Azadpur and Delhi Cantt.

Each member gets Rs5 crore under the scheme and they recommend allocation of funds in parts against development projects, mostly community-related work.

After BJP government came to power in 2014, the Prime Minister had advised all MPs to also allocate funds to develop railway infrastructure in their constituency.