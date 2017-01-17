6-yr-old boy sodomised by three yoga ashram staffers in Delhi

A six-year-old orphan boy was allegedly sodomised by three staffers of an ashram in central Delhi’s IP Estate area.

The incident came to light after the boy, who was being victimised by the accused for a long while, reported the matter to the ashram chairman’s secretary on January 14, according to a senior police officer.

Four counsellors visited the ashram to speak to the victim but one of them was allegedly thrashed by one of the accused, the officer said.

Two separate FIRs, one for the sodomy and another for beating the counsellor, have been lodged under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the IP Estate police station, he said.

One of the accused, Amarjeet has been arrested while two other staffers - Chandan and Mangal - were at large, he said.

The incident was reported on January 14 when one of the counsellors was informed by an ashram representative about the boy’s suffering of the boy who was brought to the ashram by one of the members six months ago.

When the counsellors questioned one of the accused about the abuse, Chandan thrashed her. The counsellor was rescued after police arrived at the spot.