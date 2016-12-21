60-year-old woman held for drug trafficking in Delhi

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin worth R 1 crore from Bareilly in UP to Delhi and NCR. With the arrest, the Crime Branch has also recovered 1 Kg of heroin from her possession.

According to the police, Chander Kala, came in contact with the network of drug peddlers through her son, who is an addict.

It is then when she started supplying consignments to different parts of Delh and NCR from UP for money.

The police on Friday received an information that she would be reaching Majnu Ka Tila to deliver a consignment to one Javed, who is also an alleged supplier and works in Mangolpuri and Sultanpuri in Delhi.

Following the input, a trap was laid and the woman was apprehended. During the search, the police recovered 1 Kg if fine quality heroin from her possession.

During questioning she told the police that she has two children, one of whom fell into bad company and started doing drugs. Through his son’s friends, she was then introduced to this illegal business of trafficking drugs.

“Her father was a farmer. Her younger son, an addict, used to take heroin from other drug peddlers. She earlier tried stopping his son and also met his friends in this regard, but was lured into the business after she was promised good money,” a senior police officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Yadav said, “One person, Khan met her through one Mohit, her son’s friend. Khan lured her to earn huge amount by selling heroin. He also promised her to provide heroin in bulk quantity from time to time. She fell into the trap and started selling heroin in Delhi after procuring it from Khan.”

The police are trying to unearth the network from where the men procured drugs.