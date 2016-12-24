600 CISF personnel posted at Delhi airport T2 to get a housing facility

As Terminal 2 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport opens for two domestic airlines by mid-January, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted there will get a decent place to stay. The airport operator has decided to take space on lease for the purpose.

For now, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will provide the facility only to 600 personnel to posted at T2.

Many CISF personnel had moved court against the poor condition of barracks, demanding the right to live in a decent environment.

There are about 5,000 CISF personnel at the IGI airport and an additional 600 will be deployed at T2.

For the additional force, GMR-led DIAL has floated tenders to lease a premises spread over 70,000 square feet near the airport to accommodate the 600 personnel.

“The area will be taken on lease for three years. Since, DIAL is unable to start the construction of permanent living facilities, taking space on rent was the only option. It will be a temporary facility but with better arrangement and staff posted at other terminals can also be shifted there,” said an airport official.

CISF had asked DIAL to develop a dedicated residential township in south Delhi for the staff posted at the airport. The 30-acre land for a permanent township was allotted to the CISF by the Delhi government in 2015. The township will have also have malls and schools.

A senior CISF official said the move will help improve the satisfaction level of the over 5,000 personnel and the area will be developed on the line of a private residential complex.

“The project kept getting delayed and we cannot have staff living far away from the airport. Delhi airport is the most sensitive airport of the country and staff needs to be stress-free. It is our responsibility to provide them a housing facility,” said a CISF official.

As per the proposal, the area will include barrack accommodation, unit quarter guard, commandant bungalow and other buildings. Once the permanent facility is complete, it will have an administrative block and facilities for family accommodation.

The CISF said that it wants the personnel to live with their families, which is not possible when they live in barracks. After repeated requests from staff to shift them out of barracks, CISF even proposed 100% house rent allowance (HRA) for personnel posted at the airport.

Currently, only 45% of the staff can avail HRA and the rest have to live in barracks. “As per the current policy, we cannot give HRA to over 45% employees. Most of them are ready to live at their own expense. Many have come from far-flung areas and want to stay with their families,” the official added.

About 5,000 personnel are posted for airport security and the number is likely to increase in the coming days.