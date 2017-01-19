7-yr-old drowns in open drain, case lodged against DDA

A seven-year-old boy died after drowning in an open drain in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday evening

Raja Babu was reportedly playing with his friends inside a park around 2 pm when the incident occurred.

According to the police, Babu stepped into the drain to pick up a cricket ball when he slipped inside and drowned.

Babu’s friends told the police that he got stuck in the sludge and could not climb up.

When he didn’t return till the evening, his family members started searching for him.

When they could find him, they called the police around 5 pm.

“While the search was on, one of the child’s friends who had accompanied his parents noticed Babu’s police. He was then fished out. He was taken to the hospital and brought dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

A probe has been initiated and a case of negligence has been registered against DDA, which is responsible for maintaining the park.