73-year-old conman with office in Delhi’s CP cheated govt job-seekers, arrested

Dressed in smart formals, this 73-year-old spoke fluent English and convinced people of his contacts in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Promising to get them government jobs on different positions, he charged a commission of Rs 20 lakh from each client. To make his story believable, he had rented an office in Indra Prakash building in Barakhamba Road, Connaught place, and had also employed a woman assistant and a peon.

His impressive personality fooled many, as people often fell into his trap. After duping over 10 persons of lakhs of rupees, the 73- year-old man finally landed in the police net on January 30.

Moinuddin Chaudhary, a proclaimed offender who has a bounty of R 25,000 on his head, had worked as a peon with the Ministry of External Affairs in the early 1980s and fooled people by boasting about his connections. He, along with his associate Deboshree Chakraborty, allegedly duped several persons using this modus operandi.

The matter came to notice in September 2014 after one Chand Sharma approached the police and complained that three persons cheated him of R 30 lakh. The men, he complained, had promised to get a government job for his son and other relatives. The job was, however, not provided and the money was not returned. A case was then registered after inquiry.

During investigation, efforts were made to trace Chakraborty and his associate but they were absconding. They were also not available at the given addresses. Police teams tried to trace them but were unable to get any clue. For two-and-a-half years, Chakraborty and his associate successfully evaded arrest. A bounty was then declared on them.

“With the help of local sources, Chakraborty was nabbed from northeast Delhi on January 13. The team then started searching for Chaudhary. During investigation, we received information that Chaudhary has five kids who study in a private school in GTB Enclave area. Working on this the lead, we searched him in a nearby locality and also laid secret watch on school in GTB Enclave,” said Ajit Kumar Singla, DCP northeast.

On January 30, the police finally received a tip-off that Chaudhary will go to his children’s school to pick them up. A trap was laid and he was apprehended.

During questioning, it was found that Chaudhary, who hails from Assam, worked with Ministry of External affairs as peon for about six years in 1980s. “He even worked as waiter with Hotel Ambassador in Khan Market and Akbar Hotel, apart from restaurant like Kake Da Dhaba in Connaught Place,” Singla said.

He also disclosed that he used to charge R 20 lakh per candidate, out of which he took R10 lakh as advance and remaining 10 lacs were to be paid after getting the job.

In the case that was reported in September, the complainant paid a total of R 30 lakh in cash to him and Chaudhary. When the job could not be arranged, the complainant started asking his money back and when the matter was reported to police, they both changed their address and mobile numbers.

