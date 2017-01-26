A wall in Delhi University that aims to spread warmth this winter

Being Human has never been so easy. Head to the Manavta ki Deewar or Wall of Humanity, a metaphorical wall that brings down the wall between the needy and those more privileged, to bring in some warmth in the life of someone who might really need it. This initiative by the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and Students for Development (SFD) is actually a set of ropes on the periphery of the Faculty of Arts in North Campus, where anyone can hang warm clothes, blankets or keep books, etc, and those who need the supplies can just pick it up. Inspired from an international concept, where people leave clothes for the needy on walls and trees.

This wall is a way to bring a balance between the haves and have-nots. - Priyanka Chhawri, vice president, DUSU

“We’ve been thinking of doing something like this since quite a few months but now that the winter is at its peak, it made sense to start this initiative,” says Priyanka Chhawri, DUSU vice president.

And this is to help not just those might be really poor but also some of the students who might need some help. “A lot of people, who are with us here at university, don’t have enough warm clothes, blankets, etc. While many of us might have surplus and don’t hesitate in just throwing it all away. So this wall is a way to bring a balance between the haves and the have-nots,” she adds informing that the idea was executed just a few days back.

Warm clothes, blankets, books — donate what you please.

The initiative is accessible to all, that is, not just the DU students but anyone who wishes to donate can leave their belongings here. Ranging from clothes and shoes to bags and blankets and even bedding can be dropped near this wall. “Aap jo donate karna chahein kar sakte hain. There is no limitation. For instance, some of us had left our old books, which got picked by labourers’ kids.”

In a week’s time, the Manavta ki Deewar has already drawn a lot of donators and quite a few positive reviews. “A lot of us wonder where to go and donate our clothes, and this wall solves the problem,” says Juveria Mahir, a Ramjas College student, who donated her clothes and a handbag. “Also, at night, there are a lot of people who sleep on the roads in the campus area – people such as the rickshaw pullers and labourers. For them, this wall is a place to find everything that they may need,” she says.