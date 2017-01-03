AAP accuses BJP of promoting e-wallet company

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of ‘promoting’ digital wallet Paytm at its official functions.

The ruling party sought clarification from the saffron party if “it was being sponsored by the e-wallet company”.

The AAP leaders released an audio clip of a BJP event at Inderpuri to promote digital payments that displayed logos of Paytm.

“Paytm has been the biggest beneficiary of the demonetisation move. The BJP should clarify whether BJP’s functions are being sponsored by Paytm, which has Chinese investments,” AAP spokesperson Richa Pandey told reporters.

AAP leader and Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that BJP leaders are seen promoting the e-wallet company, for which the Prime Minister also appeared in newspaper advertisements.

While Paytm spokesperson refused to comment on the issue, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party workers are promoting digital payment and cashless transactions and not any particular company.

“It is not only about Paytm, we are also telling about the SBI buddy. People from e-wallet companies are coming and training people on how to use e-payment apps. The AAP is avoiding the main issue which is about the development of the city and unnecessarily creating confusion. It is their tactics to avoid questions on development being put to them,” Tiwari told HT.

While targeting the newly appointed BJP chief for spending nights in slum clusters, AAP’s Model Town legislator, Akhilesh Tripathi, challenged the BJP leaders to come out with details of their contribution in changing the fortunes of the slum dwellers.

“Manoj Tiwari spent one night in Inderpuri and is making allegations against the AAP government. Manoj Tiwari is saying he would provide money to develop the facilities through charity. I would like to ask him, how much money has been provided from her funds by the local BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi?” Tripathi said.