AAP govt brought revolution in education and health sectors: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the work his government has done in the field of health and education in the last two years has been “revolutionary” and suggested that the Centre and other states could adopt them as a model of progress.

At the state Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium here on Wednesday, Kejriwal, in his speech, highlighted the AAP’s “good governance” in the Capital.

“When our government was formed in Delhi, we focused on education, health and brought revolution in these two sectors. In the first budget, we doubled education funds besides increasing health budget by one-and-a-half times.

“Some people criticised the government for spending a lot of money on health and education, but I don’t consider it as expenditure. It is an investment,” Kejriwal said, while addressing the gathering of government schoolchildren, officials and contingents of Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, Home Guards, who participated in the parade.

According to him, if the populace is educated and healthy, the country will progress swiftly.

“I want to send a message on the occasion of Republic Day that if Centre and all state governments today vow to focus on education and health, our country will make great strides. Although there are best private schools and hospitals here, providing quality education and healthcare facilities is also the responsibility of the government,” he said.

The chief minister also informed that the Delhi government is setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics and 122 poly clinics across the city to provide quality health facilities to people.

“We are in the process of ensuring that there is medical care within 2-3km of every resident. We have constructed around 10,000 rooms in schools to decongest classrooms and also sent teachers and principals of government schools to IIMs and abroad for better training. We didn’t allow private schools to increase fees and let education turn into a business. However, there are several things we are yet to do and I very sure we will go a long way and succeed,” Kejriwal said.

Without naming BJP and Congress, he said the people of Delhi had uprooted “established” political parties two years back and given mandate to a new party of the common man and “I congratulate Delhiites” for that.

