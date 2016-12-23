AAP keeps its fingers crossed over Jung’s successor

Sceptics were quick on Thursday to blame the “pressure” generated by the continued slugfest between the AAP government in Delhi and the L-G office behind the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

However, the party did not show any signs of cheer as it remained focussed on who would replace Jung. Party circles were abuzz whether it will make life easier for the AAP government or tougher.

In their reactions, both chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia expressed their surprise. However, both wished Jung -- whom Kejriwal has called Hitler, an agent of the Centre in the past -- well in his future endeavours.

Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted saying “Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me”.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who spoke to Jung after he announced his resignation, said the AAP government and Jung have together done some “good jobs in Delhi”.

“He told me he was feeling tired and wanted to work in academics. I wish him all the best for his future. Last two years and even during the 49-day government we worked with him. We had a bittersweet experience with him. On many things we fought, he stopped us on many things but in health, education, electricity, we and the L-G worked together,” Sisodia told reporters.

Read: Jung resigns as Delhi L-G, Kejriwal calls it a ‘surprise’

Jung’s resignation comes a few months after his office won the first round of the legal fight over administrative jurisdiction on Delhi versus the AAP government. On August 4, the Delhi High Court ruled that L-G is the administrative head of Delhi and not bound by the suggestions of the council of ministers. The Supreme Court is hearing AAP government’s appeal against the HC verdict.

AAP Delhi convener Dilip Pandey said he ‘hoped the next person who becomes the L-G, works for the benefit of people of Delhi”.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha also wished Jung luck. “The news came as a surprise, but we wish him luck with whatever he does,” he said.

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said the news of Jung’s resignation came as a shock to the party. “His tussle with the Delhi government is over now. We wish him luck...He wasn’t doing it by himself. He was doing it on the directions of the Centre,” he said.