AAP move to use public money for Kejriwal’s defamation case illegal: BJP

The Delhi government’s move to use public money to pay the legal fee in a personal case against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is a “kind of dacoity, corruption” and the BJP will not allow “looting” of the people, Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Javadekar’s comment came amid a raging controversy over the Aam Aadmi Party government’s move to pay a hefty sum to lawyer Ram Jethmalani for representing Kejriwal in court in a defamation case filed against him by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley sued Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for allegedly making “false and defamatory” statements and accusing him of financial irregularities when he was president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association.

The Delhi government has sought lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s approval to foot the bill that reportedly ran into crores. The LG, on his part, has sought a legal opinion on whether the appearance fee in a personal case should be paid by the city administration.

Jethmalani said on Tuesday that he would treat Kejriwal as a poor client and would appear for him free. The BJP was, however, unrelenting.

“Jethmalani sent the bill. Otherwise, this debate wouldn’t have started,” said Javadekar. “This (AAP government’s move) is completely immoral, illegal. A personal case has to be fought with personal money, not with public money. This is the real character of this party (AAP),” said Javadekar.

“The same government, which is not paying enough money to safai karamcharis, has money to advertise in Tamil Nadu. The L-G has already directed that Rs 97 crore should be recovered (from the AAP). This is nothing but dacoity,” he added.

The senior BJP leader pointed out that Jaitley is paying for his lawyer in the case.