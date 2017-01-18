Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? Aam Aadmi Party rubbishes report

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday sarcastically dismissed reports that senior party leader Kumar Vishwas is likely to join the BJP and contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The poet-politician on Wednesday tweeted to played down the rumours.

“Yes, according to sources PM joining TDP, now run this as a news. Just joking like u guys (sic.),” tweeted Vishvas in a response to question from a journalist.

.@akhileshsharma1 @ArvindKejriwal Yes,according to sources PM joining TDP,now run this as a news.Just joking like u guys😜 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 18, 2017

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, a school mate of Vishvas, also tweeted sarcastically to rubbish the reports.

“I have information that PM (Modi) is joining Congress. He has already met Rahul Gandhi,” tweeted Sisodia.

Sources in AAP said Vishwas was upset with the party because he was not named as its star campaigner in Punjab, but he continues to play a critical role in campaigning.

Vishwas has been wooing NRIs and seeking funds for AAP from them.

“A plane is arriving tonight in Delhi airport from Canada carrying NRI volunteers who will be campaigning in Punjab. Vishwas is scheduled to receive them at the airport in person” a source said.