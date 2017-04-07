AAP says L-G Baijal cancelled its Delhi office space allotment

The Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday that lieutenant governor Anil Baijal had cancelled the allotment of office space by the Arvind Kejriwal government to Delhi’s ruling AAP.

If the order is implemented, it will mean that the AAP will have to search for a new address, as it won’t be able to use its existing office at DDU Marg near ITO unless it sends a fresh application that is approved by the L-G.

The L-G’s office has yet to confirm the order despite repeated queries by HT.

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) had allotted 206, DDU Marg to the ruling party to set up its office on January 20 last year.

The development came two days after it became public that a three-member Shungulu panel raised questions over the allotment of land in its report.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged the L-G’s decision was an act of discrimination against the ruling AAP, which won a landslide victory in Delhi in 2015.

“We have learnt that the L-G has cancelled the allotment of the office space to AAP. We fail to understand why so much enmity and discrimination...? It’s surprising that the ruling party cannot have an office space in the state… an MP flat has been allotted to Delhi BJP. The L-G has also allotted a land meant for school to the BJP at DDU Marg.”

The government bungalow, located opposite the Delhi Congress office, was earlier allotted to former ministers, including ex-AAP minister Asim Ahmed Khan.