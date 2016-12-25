AAP to hold ‘business meet’ to give Delhi govt’s account of performance to traders

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a business summit early next year in which Delhi government representatives will give an account of all “pro-business” measures taken by the party after it came to power in February last year.

The participants will discuss problems related to trade and industry in the Capital.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Narendra Modi government’s decision to demonetise Rs500 and Rs1000 bank notes from November 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party led by national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been targeting the move, terming it an ‘Rs 8-lakh crore scam’ and a measure that has hit business and industry across the country.

“In February, the party will complete two years in power. A business meet will be organised on January 7 at Constitutional club. Representatives of trade, industry and hotel associations will attend the meet,” an AAP leader said.

Deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio, and industry minister Satyendar Jain are likely to attend the meeting. They will give an account of the achievements and show the way forward to the participants, a source said.

Traders have traditionally been considered supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party. But the AAP has been making efforts to reach out to the community.

With municipal elections a few months away, efforts have intensified and the party’s trade wing is running a membership drive. It has set a target to convince 10,000 traders to join AAP.

Elections for the three municipal corporations are scheduled in April-May next year. The BJP has been in power in the three MCDs for the past one decade.