ACB files chargesheet against DCW chief Swati Maliwal in recruitment scam

The anti-corruption branch on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal in an alleged case of irregularities in the appointments to the women’s right panel.

“We have chargesheeted her because she has made illegal appointments,” ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena told reporters in Delhi.

“They have favoured Aam Aadmi Party workers,” he alleged.

He also said that the DCW has violated several rules and Maliwal was charged with a major violation.

“Whoever has done wrong in it will also be booked, we have only chargesheeted Swati Maliwal for gross violation of rules,” the ACB chief said.

Maliwal has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act as well as necessary provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The ACB action came in the wake of the complaint filed by Maliwal’s predecessor Barkha Singh Shukla of the Congress.

Shukla, in her complaint, alleged that AAP workers were appointed in the DCW to fetch them financial gains. Altogether 85 appointments are under investigation by the ACB.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.