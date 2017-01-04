 Actor Rahul Dev tweets images of garbage dump, Kejriwal gets it cleaned up | delhi | Hindustan Times
Actor Rahul Dev tweets images of garbage dump, Kejriwal gets it cleaned up

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2017 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Rahul Dev tweeted out images of an overflowing garbage dump near his house in south Delhi. (Picture courtesy: Twitter/Rahul Dev)

Actor Rahul Dev thanked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday after the garbage dump near his society in Saket, South Delhi, was cleaned up after he tweeted images of the overflowing dump on Tuesday and tagged an Aam Aadmi Party leader requesting action.

AAP volunteers responded to the post, which also tagged nine institutions including HT. The volunteers ensured that the garbage dump was cleared and the actor shared images of the dump yard on Wednesday, thanking CM Kejriwal for action.

AAP volunteer Vikas Yogi, who had responded to Dev’s tweet, told HT that he had asked the local party leaders to intervene, who in turn got it cleaned by concerned department of the municipal corporation.

