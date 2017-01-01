Ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University demand permanent jobs

The ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University have demanded “absorption”, as they say, the appointment and promotion rules adopted by the universities statutory body is against them.

Absorption is a process by which ad-hoc teachers are made permanent in the college/department they are teaching.

DU’s executive council on Saturday adopted the 3rd and 4th amendment of the University Grants Commission (UGC) 2010 regulations which will decide the service condition and selection process of teachers.

“The current formula of 50:30:20 for permanently recruiting, if applied on the existing posts, will adversely affect thousands of ad-hoc teachers. The formula leaves much to the discretion of the selection committee. Out of the 30 points of domain knowledge, 20 are allotted jointly to teaching and experience rather than experience exclusively,” said an ad-hoc teacher at Shyamlal College.

She explained that the 50 points in the formula is allotted for academic excellence. However, it makes no mention of the list of journals, which will be considered.

“Similarly out of 50, 25 marks are allotted for academic qualification. Everybody knows that standarisation of marks is a great problem among universities. So absorption seems to be the only solution,” said another ad-hoc teacher from Kirori Mal College.

There are about 4,000 ad-hoc teachers serving in different colleges and department of the university. Since 2006, there has been no formal recruitment in the university which led to the start of ad-hoc appointments.

“All ad-hoc teachers have been employed as per the laid down selection process of appointment. The service of these teachers is reviewed after every four months. So there is no need to test once again in the name of permanent appointment process,” said another teacher at Rajdhani College.

Teachers say that absorption can be done as it was done by the university in 1979-80, 1987-88 and 1998-99.

“In the first week of January, we will hold a meeting to mobilize teachers from across colleges and departments. We will go to meet the President Pranab Mukhherjee with our plea of absorption,” said an ad-hoc teacher at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

The ad-hoc teachers had earlier written to Mukherjee highlighting the problems faced by them.