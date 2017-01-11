Admissions under Economically Weaker Section category begin

Nursery admissions under the Economically Weaker Section/ Disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category started on Tuesday, with the government making Aadhaar cards compulsory for online registration.

The admission for the category is online this year, like last year, and applicants are required to visit the Directorate of Education (DOE) website www.edudel.nic.in to fill in the form. The last date for submitting filled up application forms is January 31.

Every school is mandated to reserve 25% seats for children whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh a year. This year too, the Delhi government will accept application forms online and conduct a draw of lots for admission under the category.

The admissions under the category are done through the distance/neighbourhood criteria. Students living within a radius of one kilometre are given priority. In case seats remain vacant, those living within a distance of 3km will get a chance.

The first list of selected candidates will be displayed on February 28. Any person residing in Delhi, having the residence proof of Delhi and requisite Income Certificate (that shows he/she earns less than Rs 1 lakh annually) issued by the revenue department, ration card, food security card holder can apply for admission of their kids under the category. This year, the condition of minimum residency period of three years in Delhi for applying for admission under the category has been waived.

After completion of the admission process, every school will have to send information/details regarding the number of filled and vacant seats under EWS/DG category to the chairman of the district admission monitoring committee and the deputy director of education of their district.