After 3-year gap, Delhi tableau to make a comeback at Republic Day parade

After a wait of three years, people will get to see Delhi’s tableaux at the 68th Republic Day parade at the historic Rajpath. The theme representing the national capital would be ‘education’ – a sector in which the Aam Aadmi Party government has completed a host of projects.

The model schools project, under which 54 schools are being revamped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, the mega parent-teacher meetings, the skill development centre and the unique students-teachers training programme are the key initiatives that would be modelled this time.

Delhi tableau last participated in the 2013 Republic Day parade when the theme was ‘The cultural hub of the country’ as the city sees inhabitants coming from different backgrounds and regions. “In the previous years, there were no Delhi tableaus either because the proposal itself was not prepared or we were not selected by the selection committee of the defence ministry,” a government official said.

The selection has not been easy for the Capital as the government for the first time had tasked the Department of Arts and Culture and the Sahitya Kala Parishad to finalise the concept for the tableau. “It is a matter of immense pride that after three years we will get to showcase good things about Delhi on the prestigious Republic Day parade. We are among the 15 other selected states. A special theme song on education and how it carves a good citizen out of a human being is also being prepared. School children will dance to its tune,” tourism minister Kapil Mishra said.

Describing the proposed tableaux, which still is being modified based on suggestions from the Defence Ministry, he said there would also be a replica at Jantar Mantar. “We will show students visiting the monument the importance of excursions in education. There will also be a replica of a model school,” Mishra added.

The government presented four themes to the Centre. These included the work done in the health and education sectors, the communal and cultural diversity of Delhi and a mix of all key projects across sectors.