After Christmas chill, temperature in Delhi to drop further, says weatherman

Even as Delhi woke up to a clear and sunny morning on Monday, Delhiites will have to face colder days ahead, the weatherman said, as minimum temperatures are set to plummet to as low as 8 -10 degrees Celsius in the next two days, with a slight change in the fog condition.

Delhiites experienced the coldest and one of the smoggiest days of the season on Christmas Day with the maximum temperature was 15.4 degree Celsius. However, the minimum temperature on Sunday remained at 11.4 degree Celsius.

On Monday morning, the minimum temperature recorded was 10 degree Celsius in Safdarjung, Palam as Ayanagar as well. The temperature is expected to increase as the day progresses, with maximum temperature likely to be at 20 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted that minimum temperature in Delhi will remain the same on Tuesday while it is expected to dip by 2 degrees on Wednesday. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is predicted to be 8 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials predicted that the maximum temperatures in the coming days will improve. While the maximum temperature increased to 20 degree Celsius on Monday from Sunday’s 11.4 degree Celsius. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to increase to 21 degree Celsius.

Fog continued to disrupt train movements in Delhi till Monday as 37 trains arriving in the city were delayed and six trains were rescheduled. Senior Northern Railway officials however said that no train was cancelled on Monday. Over the last two weeks, over 100 trains have been delayed due to weather conditions.

Air traffic, however, was unaffected and departure of international and domestic flights remained normal on Monday morning.