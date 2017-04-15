 Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi BJP expels 21 members for ‘anti-party activities’ | delhi | Hindustan Times
Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi BJP expels 21 members for ‘anti-party activities’

MCD Elections 2017 Updated: Apr 17, 2017 07:00 IST
PTI
Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari adjusts chairs before a press conference during which seven Congress leaders switched to BJP, in New Delhi on Saturday.(PTI)

The Delhi BJP on Saturday expelled 21 members, including five sitting councillors, from the party for six years for allegedly being involved in anti-party activites ahead of the MCD polls on April 23.

Four outgoing councillors Pankaj Singh from Ranhola, Krishna Gehlot from Navada, Praveen Rajput from Sagarpur West, Sandhya Verma (Patparganj), and Nikki Singh from New Ashok Nagar were expelled for contesting the civic elections against the party’s official candidates, the party said in a statement.

Party leader and former Delhi University Students’ Union president Manoj Chaudhary has been also been expelled, Delhi BJP media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Read more

The BJP, ahead of this year’s polls to the three civic bodies in the national capital, has decided not to give tickets to all its sitting councillors in the three corporations.

Most of the around 140 councillors agreed to abide by the party’s decision, but a section has been involved in the anti-party activities, alleged a party leader.

About nine councillors had filed nominations against the party’s official candidates. A couple of sitting councillors have switched over to Congress in revolt against the party’s decision.

Voting for 272 wards of three municipal corporations will be held on April 23 and counting of votes will take place on April 26.

Meanwhile, some Congress workers and a candidate of AAP in MCD bypolls last year, Sunita Tokas, joined the BJP on Sunday.

