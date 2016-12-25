American woman raped in Delhi: Psychologists helping cops in probe

Police are being assisted by a team of psychologists and psychiatrists in their investigation into the alleged gangrape of a US national in a five-star hotel earlier this year.

“We have taken the help of psychologists and psychiatrists in investigation so that they can help us tie up the loose ends,” said a senior police officer.

The team has also spoken to the woman to help her recall the details of the incident coherently, he added.

Police are also working to determine whether all the accused were present in the hotel during the two days as it appeared that some of them had been present somewhere else, he said.

The US national arrived here a few days ago to join the probe and she recorded her statement in front of a judicial magistrate where she reiterated the charges she had made in her complaint.

Earlier, she had said that she was not satisfied with the probe and was ready to come to India to identify the accused.

On December 8, the tourist guide accused of raping the woman along with his accomplices, was questioned by police after his arrival from Nepal.

Police had identified the man and contacted him while he was in Nepal.

The tour guide had denied his involvement in the matter and told police that the victim had given him a positive feedback in the forms and internal inquiry by the travel agency hadn’t found him guilty.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anybody. She also said that the accused had made a video of the act and had threatened to make it public if she reported the matter to anyone.