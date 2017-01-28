Amid Republic Day security, snatchers have a free run in Delhi’s Daryaganj, rob Romanian

Amid heavy deployment of police in Delhi for Republic Day and Sunday’s Beating Retreat ceremony and Martyr’s Day at Rajghat on Monday, snatchers are having a free run in central Delhi’s Daryaganj, raising questions on the preparedness of Delhi police.

In the first incident, a Romanian tourist became a victim of street crime in Delhi when his mobile phone was snatched by three men on a two-wheeler on Friday afternoon.

The complainant, Liviu Emaneul Badilita, was travelling in an auto rickshaw when the crime took place at around 4.35 pm outside Ghata Masjid near Rajghat, under the jurisdiction of Daryaganj police station.

In his complaint, Badilita told the police that he was staying at a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj. On Friday, he went to visit Akshardham Complex in east Delhi. At around 4 pm, he boarded an auto rickshaw to reach Red Fort for sight-seeing.

“As my vehicle crossed Rajghat and reached Zeenat-ul Masjid, also famous as Ghata masjid, three men on a two-wheeler snatched my LG Google Nexus 5X and fled towards Shantivan side. I could not see their faces or remember the registration number of their two-wheeler,” Badilita said in his complaint.

Incidentally, while the Daryaganj police personnel were registering the FIR and completing legal formalities in the crime against the Romanian tourist, a resident of east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar too reported that his mobile phone was snatched around the same spot.

In the second incident, Sachin Pandey, who works as an accountant in Daryaganj, was returning home after work on his motorcycle at around 7 pm, when his mobile phone started ringing. Pandey stopped near the Shantivan bus stop to receive the call. Soon after he answered the phone, three bike-borne men arrived and snatched his Samsung J-7 phone and fled.

The police suspect that the same set of snatchers had struck again in less than three hours.

Assistant sub-inspector Sohanvir Singh was appointed the investigating officer in both the cases.

“Our teams are working on leads and the snatchers will soon be nabbed. We are taking precautionary steps to curb such crimes in future,” said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central).

