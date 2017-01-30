Meet the new Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Amulya Patnaik was appointed the new commissioner of Delhi Police on Monday. Patnaik, a 1985 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, will succeed Alok Kumar Verma.

Patnaik, known for his investigating skills, is currently the Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance).

Among some prominent cases that Patnaik handled are the parcel bomb case, the sensational Sarita Vihar kidnapping and the busting of the notorious Asghar gang.

Patnaik is also known for deftly handling law and order situations. He led the police action when a mob had turned violent at an anti Dunkel rally in 1994.

In 1995, Patnaik launched Pratidhi, a Delhi Police programme to provide counselling and other assistance to victims of sexual abuse. He has also been credited with planning and managing the security of the lone train journey undertaken by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003.

During his tenure in Delhi Police, Patnaik handled central, east and south districts and focused on crime prevention and forging partnership with the people to reduce incidents of crime.

Patnaik was also instrumental in launching the anti-obscene call helpline and the anti-stalking cell.

He also headed Crime Branch and south-eastern range.

Apart from responsibilities in Delhi Police, Patnaik has also served as SSP (law and order) Puducherry and DGP of Mizoram.

Patnaik is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and police medal for meritorious service.

