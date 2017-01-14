Another cold and foggy morning in Delhi hits rail traffic

Rail traffic was affected as the national capital woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Saturday, when visibility dropped to 300 metres and temperature plunged to 3.2 degrees Celsius between 5.30 am to 8.30 am.

According to officials at the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, in certain parts of the city close to Safdarjung, one could not see beyond 300 m because of dense fog.

Flight operations were unaffected, but trains have been delayed. According to Railway officials, 25 trains headed for Delhi were delayed, six have been rescheduled and eight were cancelled.

The fog has thickened in parts of Delhi with close to no wind being recorded in the city on Saturday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials explained that moisture is blown away and dried up in the wind; in its absence, the moisture in the air forms fog when the temperature drops.

However, the fog is expected to lift soon, with temperatures predicted to rise up to 20 degrees during the course of the day.

The RWFC also expects the minimum temperature to rise in the next few days, with a change in wind pattern predicted. There is a slight possibility of light rain on Monday.