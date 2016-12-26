Armed men rob Delhi family on Yamuna Expressway

A family was allegedly robbed of jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh by armed men on the Yamuna Expressway during the early hours on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at 2.30am when the family was on its way Delhi from Kanpur. The victim, Ram Prasad Dikshit, works in a private firm in Delhi and lives in a rented flat in Shastri Nagar. He was travelling with his wife and two kids (son and daughter).

“The family had gone to Kanpur to celebrate the Christmas vacation. When they were returning to Delhi, some men threw some metal objects on the road which burst the tyre of their car. As soon as Dikshit stepped out of the vehicle, four men, armed with a country made pistol surrounded him and asked the family to hand over the cash and valuables,” said Subodh Kumar, SHO, Jewar police station.

Apart from the jewellery worn by his wife, Dikshit’s family was also carrying jewellery in their bags. They told police that they usually carry their jewellery with them since they live in a rented house.

The police said the criminals, however, did not harm Dikshit or his family. The SHO said the family reached the police station in the morning to lodge a complaint. “The family was traumatised and then had to change the tyre too, that is why they did not call the police from the spot,” said Kumar.