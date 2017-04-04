Art exhibition Cadmium Skies to showcase works inspired by Vincent Van Gogh

Art is not restricted to age and will never be. Cadmium Skies, an exhibition in the Capital showcasing the artworks of 26 children, is a testimony to this fact.

The artworks on display are inspired by Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh’s works. Right from a six-year-old to a 16-year-old, all students have dedicated their artworks to him. But before these young artists embarked on their pursuits, they not only studied Van Gogh’s artworks and techniques in detail but also read up on his life and struggle, which in itself is an inspiration for any budding artist.

Jehaan Mehta’s artwork on display at the exhibition.

The exhibition is a visual treat. On display are recreations of Van Gogh’s famous works such as Starry Night, Sunflowers and others. And then there are original creations, where the participants have only employed Van Gogh’s techniques rather than imitating his artworks.

Among the group of 26 children is 15-year-old Ishaana Soni, who has been learning art for the past twelve years. Her mother Silvia Soni says, “Their teacher, Gagan aunty, explained to the kids the importance of studying the artist and the technique. What started as a hobby class quickly turned into passion for art for Ishaana.”

Lavanya Kandhari’s artwork inspired by Gogh’s The Starry Night.

Proceeds from the sale of artworks will be donated to an animal sanctuary, to reflect the love these kids have for animals. “One of the parents has even put together a beautiful catalogue of the children’s works for us to keep as a memento,” adds Silvia.