As Delhi shivers, govt schools extend winter break for juniors till Jan 20

The junior students of the Delhi’s 1,000 government schools will now return to classes on January 20 after the Kejriwal government extended the winter break by five days on Thursday, the coldest January 12 in five years.

The government has asked city’s 1,700 private schools, those run by municipal bodies and the Delhi Cantonment board to assess the situation and take a decision.

Many private schools were undecided while others said they would take a call on January 16 when the schools reopen.

“In view of the prevailing cold conditions and weather forecast by meteorological department that the temperature in the Capital will dip further, it has been decided to extend the winter break for primary classes (Classes KG to 5) from January 16-19 in all government and government-aided schools,” a department of education circular said.

Early morning temperatures dipped to below four degree Celsius in some parts of the city on Friday. On Thursday, temperature dropped to 3.4 degree Celsius, 4 degrees below normal, with some parts shivering at two degrees in the morning. The maximum temperature was 18.2 degrees.

The next few days will be colder, with the weather office predicting a further drop in the minimum temperature and fog over the weekend.

“Our primary wing is anyway closed till January 16. We will take a call on extending the vacation depending on weather condition in future,” said Ashok Pandey, principal of Ahlcon International School.

Springdales, Pusa Road, however, would not extend the vacation, principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal said.

The department of education has asked the schools to relax uniform norms so that students are dressed for the cold conditions.

“The schools are directed to ensure that all the students come to school in full sleeves woollen clothes (long socks, stockings, shoes, gloves, caps and scarf ) to protect them from the adverse cold conditions. Students may also be allowed full sleeves/full legged clothing even other than school uniform,” the circular said.