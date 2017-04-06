Attacker boasts on FB, Instagram about stabbing a photographer in Delhi’s Rohini

After repeatedly stabbing a 19-year-old professional photographer over personal enmity in Delhi’s Rohini on Monday, a man allegedly went on to boast about the attack on social media sites.

The assailant and his two associates continue to remain on the run two days after the alleged crime even as the victim is being treated at Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital with five stab wounds.

The injured man, Dhiraj, is a professional photographer at weddings and is the only bread winner in his family. He lives with his mother and sister in Rohini Sector-3.

He was relaxing in a park on Monday afternoon when three youths allegedly began abusing him.

“Around a month ago, Dhiraj had intervened in a fight involving his friend and the three attackers,” his mother said, explaining the motive behind the attack.

The abuses soon turned to a brutal attack. One of them stabbed him five times in his back and hips while two others rained blows with baseball bats.

The assailants were joined by four other youths, all armed with baseball bats, Dhiraj said in his complaint to police.

The attack stopped only when some visitors to the park intervened. The public chased away the assailants even as some of them rushed to a private area in the area.

Dhiraj is now out of danger but he continues to remain hospitalized at Ambedkar Hospital where he was referred later.

One of the alleged assailants, Arvind, meanwhile, took to social media sites, Instagram and Facebook to boast about having taken his “revenge”, said Dhiraj’s mother.

“I have taken my revenge now. I am happy,” one of his alleged posts read. In another post, Arvind boasted about stabbed Dhiraj “like a dog”.

“Dhiraj’s friends took screenshots of the social media posts and shared with us. The attackers are able to openly boast about such attacks but they continue to roam free,” said Dhiraj’s mother.

A senior police officer said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the suspects and a probe initiated to verify allegations that the attack was boasted about on social media.

“We hope to nab the attackers soon. Their interrogation will help us identify their associates,” said the officer.