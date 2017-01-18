Bank employee molests DU college student in Maurice Nagar

A first-year Delhi University (DU) student was allegedly molested by an employee of a bank, located inside her college premises, in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar area on Wednesday.

The employee was arrested soon after the student approached the college authorities, who informed the police about the incident.

According to the police, he allegedly met the student outside a metro station in the area and offered her a lift to the college. The student reportedly agreed and sat inside the car.

Read: In Delhi, more than 33% molestation cases unsolved last year

“She alleged he attempted to sexually assault her inside the car. When she resisted, he allegedly thrashed her,” a police officer said.

Sources said there were scratch marks on her neck and arms. “She alleged that the man insisted on dropping her. When she sat inside the car, he touched her inappropriately and made advances. She said that he parked the car and tried to rape her. She, however, managed to push him and escaped,” the officer said.

As news spread, many college students gathered outside the principal’s office demanding strict action against the clerk.

“The employee, whose daughter studies in another DU college, used to harass the student on several occasions but she never complained fearing her mother would stop sending her to college. She belongs to a lower middle class family and does not have a father. She discussed the case with a friend once as she was planning to lodge a complaint against the clerk, but stopped,” a student told HT on condition of anonymity.

Read: A woman raped every 4 hours, 21 cars stolen every day in 2016: Delhi Police data

“This time she could not tolerate it and straight went to the principal. All of us went in support of her,” he added.

Members of ABVP reached the principal’s office in support of the student. The clerk was arrested from the spot and handed over to the police.

“We have registered a case and arrested him. We have seized his mobile phone to access his chats, SMS and call logs. He is being questioned,” a senior police officer said.