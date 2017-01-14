Barapullah phase-3 work stuck, south to east Delhi signal-free corridor delayed till May 2018

The wait for signal-free ride between south and east Delhi has got longer as the construction work on Barapullah phase-3 (Sarai Kale Khan-Mayur Vihar-1) has been delayed by five months. PWD officials said that the elevated corridor cannot be completed before May 2018. The corridor is expected to reduce travel time by an hour and decongest the Ring Road and NH-24 as motorists will get a signal free ride from Mayur Vihar to INA.

Barapullah flyover is Delhi’s first-ever elevated corridor and was commissioned during the Commonwealth Games when elevated road from Sarai Kale Khan to Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium was made operational. In phase-2, three loops were opened last month which benefitted traffic from Maharani Bagh, Sidhartha Enclave, Friends colony and Sarita Vihar.

The road will also be extended till INA as part of phase-2 and work is likely to be completed by March. However, work on the 10km corridor between Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar phase-1 is stuck as the department has to acquire 8.5 acre land around Yamuna to erect pillars.

Read I Few roads, fewer buses add to capital’s transport woes

“The work on this started in April 2015, and initially it was to be completed by October 2017. But there is a portion of land in between which is owned by individuals and government is yet to decide on compensation. A meeting with deputy CM Manish Sisodia is scheduled next week and we hope to resolve the issue. The individuals are ready to sell the land and department is ready to pay but government has to make the final call on compensation. If we get the land by March, we will be able to complete the project by May next year,” said a PWD official.

Sources said that if the acquisition is not completed by March, the deadline will be further extended. There were other small hindrances such as shifting of electricity lines and removal of some shops. The PWD is carrying the work on two ends of the elevated road and will start work in the middle, once it gets the land.

“To ensure less disturbance in Yamuna, the distance between two pillars will be 127.5 metre so that we have less number of pillars. Usually, for a flyover, we have pillar at every 30-40 metre. People coming from Noida will be able to take Barapullah from Mayur Vihar phase-1 while those from Mayur Vihar, will get access below the flyover. Those coming from south Delhi and going to Noida, can take this road as we will connect it to Mayur Vihar-1 flyover through a loop,” the official added.

There will be cycle track also on this 10km corridor. The cost of the project is ₹964 crore. The journey time from Mayur Vihar-1 to INA will be 30 minutes, which is 90 minutes currently. The commuters will also have the option to get down at Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar, Lodhi Road as the entire section has many loops.

“There will be a space for jogging track and solar panel will be installed along the cycling track. We are also planning to earn revenue through advertising. We have ordered a feasibility study to check whether we can earn revenue through advertising on the bridge. This can reduce the cost of the project,” the official added.

Phase-III Barapullah

Elevated road connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar-I