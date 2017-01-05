Bengaluru rerun? Mob runs riot in Mukherjee Nagar, molests woman on New Year’s eve

A large crowd of men, many of them students, allegedly molested a woman, thrashed her husband and damaged barricades in the Mukherjee Nagar area in northwest Delhi on New Year’s eve, police said.

A video of the riot-like situation emerged on Thursday, days after a similar video of mass molestations by a crowd in Bengaluru came to light.

When the police tried to stop the rampaging crowd, the men pelted stones at the cops in which two personnel suffered injuries. The mob also damaged several vehicles parked close by.

The police have registered a case of rioting and molestation against unidentified men, DCP (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

The video clips show a large group of men gathering on the road near Batra Cinema to celebrate New Year. They are seen hooting, dancing and blocking both carriageways. While some of them are seen jumping on the divider of the road, others are stopping vehicles asking people to join the celebration. One person is also seen stopping a Maruti Swift car and riding on its bonnet, while another is seen kicking a barricade, pushing it and jumping on it.

Read: Such incidents do happen: Minister on reports of molestations in Bengaluru

Police said the men, many of them paying guests in the area, allegedly stopped a woman who was on a bike with her husband and grabbed her arm. Bystanders reportedly told the police that the men were touching the woman’s shawl and passing lewd comments which led to an argument between them and her husband.

The men allegedly thrashed her husband. Hearing the woman scream, the personnel from the 3rd battalion who were on patrolling duty, reached the spot. The police managed to catch hold of one of the youths who had allegedly misbehaved with the woman and reportedly detained two for questioning. This enraged the mob and it allegedly attacked the cops. Police said over three dozen men started pelting stones at the police. Some even tried to enter the police post in the area, smashed its windows and broke furniture to free the two youths.

Strangely, none of the locals spoke about the incident. They claimed that they had shut down their shops and had gone home for the day when the incident took place. They also said that it was an annual affair.

“Many of these men are students at IAS academies and they stay in PGs. This is not the first time that they created a ruckus. It is an annual affair and the police always turns a blind eye to it. This escalated because they misbehaved with a woman and also thrashed policemen. All of them must have been drunk as usual,” a local shopkeeper said.

Read: Bengaluru molestation case: Akshay Kumar’s powerful message to women

Three policemen- ASI Prakashveer, constable Kuldeep, Sub inspector Anil Kaushik and constable Sunil Sharma were injured, police said.

The police have made a list of 200 students living in PGs and rented accommodations in the area and are analysing the videos to identify them. “Most students have left for home post the incident. We have formed teams to trace the men seen creating a ruckus in the video. The investigation is on and arrests will soon follow,” a police officer said.