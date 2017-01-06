Biker assaults DU prof at Delhi fuel station as people look on

A Delhi University professor was allegedly slapped, punched and abused by an unidentified bike-borne assailant at a petrol pump in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 on Tuesday. The incident occurred after the bike hit her and an argument broke out between the two, police said. The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

A case under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unknown person at New Ashok Nagar police station.

In the video, the woman is seen standing alongside her car at a petrol pump. A bike-borne man, wearing a hoodie, suddenly comes and hits her as she is opening the door of the car. The man is seen balancing his bike as the woman tries to get up from the ground. They begin arguing and she slaps him. Then the man slaps her back and pulls down his hoodie. He is seen arguing with the woman and then punching her in the face before leaving from the spot on his bike.

The woman, requesting anonymity, told HT that she had stopped at the petrol pump to refuel her car before going to work around 9am on Tuesday. She alleged that the man had tried to snatch her bag but she managed to hold on to it. Later he allegedly abused and threatened her.

“There were many people at the petrol pump. But nobody came forward to help me. The man punched me hard and broke my specs. He used the choicest of words to abuse me. I asked the others to note down his bike’s number. But no one responded and he fled from the spot,” the woman said.

Police officials said that investigation is on to nab the accused.

“Based on the woman’s statement, a case has been registered and investigation is on. The man has not been identified yet. We have the CCTV footage but his vehicle’s number is not clearly visible in it. But we are trying to trace him,” said a senior police official said.

In a series of posts on her Facebook page, the woman alleged that she was assaulted at a petrol pump by a bag snatcher. She wrote that more than the physical pain, she was shocked and stunned at the ease with which a woman can be threatened with death, slapped about, abused and assaulted at a public place, while people watch around a spectacle of a woman being attacked and humiliated.