BJP, Cong can have office, why can’t AAP? Kejriwal asks after land allotment row

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised on Saturday the cancellation of allotment of land for the Aam Aadmi Party’s office in the Capital, saying his party was being unfairly targeted for working for the people.

At a press conference, the AAP chief said his party was a recognized outfit and having an office was their right. The comments came a day after news broke that lieutenant governor Anil Baijal cancelled the allotment of office space to the AAP on DDU Marg near ITO by the city government.

“They can snatch our office but we will keep fighting for people. We will work on the roads,” Kejriwal said.

Congress has 4 offices &1 plot and BJP has 7 offices &1 plot while AAP which got 67 seats in Delhi has no office:@ArvindKejriwal@htdelhi — Heena Kausar (@heenakausar19) April 8, 2017

RJD and BSP have an office in Delhi but @AamAadmiParty's office has been taken away: @ArvindKejriwal @htdelhi — Heena Kausar (@heenakausar19) April 8, 2017

L-G office sources have indicated the cancellation was linked to a report that red-flagged the allotment because the lieutenant governor’s approval was not taken despite land being a reserved subject under the Centre’s purview.

Officials said the decision was taken after receiving a written observation from the Public Works Department, which had allotted 206, Rouse Avenue on DDU Marg to the ruling party to set up its office on January 20 last year, that the “allotment was done in violation of the rules”.

If the order is implemented, it will mean that the AAP will have to search for a new address, as it won’t be able to use its existing office at DDU Marg near ITO unless it sends a fresh application that is approved by the L-G.

The episode is likely to increase bitterness between Kejriwal and the Centre – which Baijal also reports to – ahead of crucial municipal polls in Delhi this month.