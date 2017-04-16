BJP lodges police complaint against Kejriwal over Dhritrashtra comment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi lodged a police complaint against Delhi chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal at Parliament Street Police Station and also with the State Election Commissioner on Saturday for calling Election Commission ‘Dhritarashtra, the blind king in the epic Mahabharata and BJP, its son ‘Duryodhana’.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the complaint was filed by the party’s legal committee in which it had raised objection to the statement made by Kejriwal on April 10.

“Dhritarashtra helped his son Duryodhana grab power, the Election Commission is similarly helping the BJP by using all means possible (Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed),” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener had said.

“Seeking ‘appropriate action’ against Kejriwal, we have also raised objection to misleading charges against BJP by him. Kejriwal is telling people of Delhi that if BJP comes to power, it will hike power and water tariff. I had asked our legal cell to examine the issue and file a police complaint,” Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Harish Khurana, spokesperson of Delhi BJP, said with the municipal election campaign of the party entering its final leg, Tiwari will start holding public meetings across the city from Monday with star campaigners.

“Tiwari started roadshows around a week ago. He was holding roadshows in each parliamentary constituency along with the member of Parliament from the area. This will come to an end on Sunday. And from Monday onwards, he along with star campaigners will go to each assembly segments and address six to 10 meetings every day,” said he.

Another party leader said BJP’s president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath may attend public meetings on April 19-20. “Though the plan has not been finalised yet but both leaders may come to Delhi. They are likely to participate in four rallies,” he said.

On Saturday, the party expelled 21 members for six years for indulging in anti-party activities. The prominent names are Sandhaya Verma and Kishan Gehlot, both sitting councillors, who are contesting election as independent candidates.

Earlier, party’s national vice president Shyam Jaju had said if rebels do not withdraw their nominations, they will be forced out.