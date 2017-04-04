BJP office-bearers who got MCD polls ticket to be replaced

The BJP district presidents, who got the party ticket for April 23 municipal polls, will soon be replaced.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari until the polls results are announced, ‘acting presidents’ will look after party affairs during the election campaign.

The state office bearers, who are likely to be replaced, are state vice presidents Jai Prakash, and Shikha Rai, Kamaljeet Sherawat. Preeti Aggarwal, secretary, Delhi BJP, Poonam Parashar Jha, head, women wing, and Vipin Bihari, chief of poorvanchali wing are also contesting elections.

“For the time being, we will be appointing acting presidents for all four districts where head of the unit has been allocated party ticket. After results, we will have full time presidents,” said Tiwari.

Sources said state office bearers of state team, who have been given ticket, might also replaced.

The decision of the party came after criticism for nominating office bearers of state, district teams and their relatives. The party has awarded tickets to around two dozen leaders holding different posts in the organization at state or district level.

“We are of the opinion that state office bearers should also leave their posts because managing elections will be difficult for them as they will not be able to spare time for party activities and state election meetings. Hardly three weeks are left; we can’t take any chance at this crucial juncture. So, there should be someone at their positions. After elections, regular appointment can be made,” said a party insider.

Sources said the party is also considering replacing all those state office bearers or district presidents, whose spouses are contesting the civic polls. Around 24 leaders occupying important positions in the state and district teams or their relatives have been given ticket.

Justifying the candidate selection procedure, Tiwari said contestants were picked in transparent and democratic manner after proper consultation with MPs, MLAs, councillors, and officer bearers. “There is no difference among us and ticket distribution was completely democratic. Every precaution was taken to avoid any discrepancy. Nonetheless, there are few workers are ‘hurt’ and they have every right to express their feelings but it is wrong to say that they are opposing,” he said.