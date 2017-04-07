BJP slams AAP over Shunglu panel report, seeks CBI, CVC probes

Strengthening attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over findings of the Shunglu Committee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded CBI and CVC probes into ‘illegal’ decisions of the AAP dispensation as flagged by the panel in its report.

The party also demanded Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to set aside all appointments of AAP functionaries in the Delhi government, made without the L-G’s approval.

Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition, said the committee report had established that the AAP has committed the greatest breach of public trust. “The report has proved that there was violation of constitutional and legal provisions, and nepotism. The government misused public money. It is gross misuse of power committed by AAP,” he said.

The committee headed by former CAG VK Shunglu was set up in August 2016, to ascertain the functioning of the AAP government. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had accessed the report through an RTI in February.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal “looted” public money to benefit AAP functionaries. “We demanded CBI and Central Vigilance Commission probes into the three-member Shunglu panel report, which has flagged the AAP-led Delhi government’s various illegal decisions including appointment of party functionaries, and allotment of land to AAP for its office,” she said in a press conference.

Gupta also raised 10 points pertaining to its unconstitutional approach, violation of rules in selection of government lawyers, arbitrary appointments of relatives of AAP ministers or workers, and facilitating huge financial benefits to them. “Is it not true that CM and his colleagues did their best to demean and demoralise senior IAS and DANICS Officer and weakened the positions of the bureaucracy? Is it not true that Delhi government did its best to compromise the supremacy of the L-G, the administrator appointed by the President of India for the city?” he asked.

The BJP leader also alleged that the AAP government exercised statutory powers without any constitutional or legal backing. “It sought refuge in ‘council’s decisions’ taken without following due procedures. A number of decisions were deliberately taken at CM’s level, which required L-G’s approval,” Gupta said.

On Thursday, BJP demanded suspension of the AAP government, which enjoys a massive mandate of 65 out of 70 seats in the assembly.