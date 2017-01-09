BJP wins 30 out of 40 seats in Faridabad civic polls

The BJP won 30 out of 40 seats in the civic elections held on Sunday with party leaders reiterating that the results were people’s approval on Prime Minister Modi’s demonetisation initiative. Faridabad registered 56% polling in the polls.

As the results started pouring in, the winning candidates carried out victory marches in different parts of the city. The counting of votes was going on when the reports last came in. “Unofficially, the BJP has won 30 seats out of 40 and rest ten seats have gone to independents,” a senior state government official said.

Though the polling percentage was lower in early hours due to fog and cold but as the day progressed, the polling percentage went up.

Among the prominent losers were Ronika Chaudhary, daughter in law of former Congress minister AC Chaudhary.

Faridabad MP and Union minister Krishenpal Gurjar, Haryana minister for industries and commerce Vipul Goel and other party legislators polled their votes in their respective wards.

The entire BJP leadership of Haryana, including former Uttrakhand chief minister Romesh Pokheriyal Nishank, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had campaigned in the civic polls.

These elections were crucial for the BJP as these were the first elections in NCR after the Central government’s demonetisation initiative.

Out of 10,29,447 eligible voters, 5,76,572 voters polled their votes. 334 candidates were in the fray from 40 wards. BJP and BSP were the only two parties whose candidates fought on party symbols.

Speaking to reporters, Union minister and Faridabad MP Krishenpal said that the people of Faridabad have voted for Prime Minister Modi’s and Haryana CM Manohar Lal’s pro-people and pro-poor policies.

Krishenpal’s son Devender Chaudhary also won from ward 27.

There were 891 polling stations out of which 263 were sensitive and 114 hypersensitive. The polling went peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident from any part of the township.

In 2010 civic polls, BJP had won 4 seats where as BSP got 3, rest were won by independents. After delimitation, seats were increased to 40.