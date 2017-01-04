Boarding gate closed, minister Rudy misses plane to Patna

Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy had to miss his Patna flight as the boarding gate closed by the time he reached there. According to sources, Rudy was travelling with Jet Airways and had collected his boarding pass.

“He got stuck in office. After reaching the airport he collected the boarding pass and was going through security check when he was told that boarding gate has been closed. He chose to return,” said an airport source.

Rudy, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, did not comment on the matter but his office said that he was already running late and tried to catch the flight but could not.

Rudy has served as the civil aviation minister and is a trained pilot.

A Jet airways spokesperson said, “Jet Airways abides by its operating guidelines and to maintain a flight’s on time performance and the convenience of its guests, closes all domestic check-in at least 45 minutes and boarding gates, 25 minutes prior to departure”.